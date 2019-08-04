|
|
September 12, 1947 - July 31, 2019
Josie Lord passed away at the age of 71 due to complications from COPD. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama to James Larkin Strubel and Rebecca Jean "Patty" Strubel, who preceded her in death. Cherishing her memory are her husband of 50 years, Jethro "Jay" Dean Lord III, their only son Jethro "Jay-Jay" Dean Lord IV and wife Catherine Ruffolo Lord, her sister Jan Strubel Rector, her two grandchildren Jethro Michael Lord V and Alyssa Jordan Lord, her beloved dog "Anna", and extended family.
Josie graduated from Montevallo University in her home state of Alabama with a degree in Business Adminis- tration. She relocated to the San Antonio area in 1993 where she worked for The Aviart Group, DeCrane Aircraft Furniture and Gore Design Completions as a Comptroller and Accounting & Human Resources Manager until she retired in 2011.
The family will be holding a public wake on Monday, August 5th at 4:00 PM at the Bulverde Baptist Church on 1331 Bulverde Rd., Bulverde,
TX 78163.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019