MARY JULIETTE GOHARY
Mary Juliette Gohary passed away on Thursday, August 13th.

Mary was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 6, 1938 to John Cherin and Felicia Martinez. She attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Providence High School. Mary obtained a bachelor's degree in music from Our Lady of the Lake University and a master's degree in education from Auburn University.

Mary grew up with a strong faith and devotion to family. She was a loving wife to her husband, mother to her children, and grandmother to her ten grandchildren.

Mary developed a true love for music at a young age. She played and taught piano for many years and through her teaching, had a profound impact on young children, particularly those from less fortunate backgrounds. Her favorite saying was "music expands your mind and soul."

Mary taught at the Tehran American School and Isfahan American School in Iran, and at St. Anthony's Elementary and Crockett Elementary in San Antonio for more than forty years.

Although Mary started and ended her life in San Antonio, she lived in Iran for eighteen years. In 1960 she met Parviz Gohary, an Iranian Air Force officer training to be a pilot at Lackland Airforce Base. The two married and lived in Iran with their children, Jim and Julie, until 1978. She loved and embraced the Iranian people and culture.

Mary traveled the world with her family and taught her children and grandchildren to appreciate art, music, and cultural diversity.

In addition to her husband Parviz, she leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Theresa, her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Walt, and her 10 grandchildren, Sarah, Kavon, Sabrina, Adam, Anna, John, Leilah, Jake, Josh and Tamirat.

MEMORIAL SERVICES

A memorial service for Mary will be held at a future date, however we invite you to share your remembrances and condolences by signing the online guestbook at: www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions can be made in the name of Mary Gohary to the San Antonio Symphony by accessing the link online at https://sasymphony.org/donate or by mailing your donation to: San Antonio Symphony, Development Department (In name of Mary Gohary), PO BOX 658, San Antonio, TX 78293.

Arrangements by:

Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
