On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Mary Katherine Kester Max, passed away peacefully into the arms of her savior at the age of 82. Kay was born on June 26,1938, in Bristol, Tennessee, to her loving parents Richard and Dorothy Kester.

She graduated from Jefferson High School in San Antonio, and continued her education at Stevens College in Missouri.

On August 29, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Harry Max Jr, and moved to College Station, TX. She raised three girls, Kathy, Marlene, and Beth. They spent the next eleven years living overseas.

She and her family settled in North Houston, where she dedicated herself to family, friends, and many activities including art. Kay completed seven years of Bible Study Fellowship, She was a devout Christian and lived her life according to scripture. Kay is preceded in death by her husband,who passed three weeks ago, Harry Max Jr. and her parents, Richard and Dorothy Kester. She is survived by her three daughters, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Kay was loved deeply by many close friends and family. She will be greatly missed. A small private ceremony will be held at Sunset Memorial in San Antonio on September 5, 2020