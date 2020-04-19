|
Mary Lewis, went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 84, with her devoted sons by her side. Mary was born in Claremore, OK and grew up in Freer, TX. She was a graduate of Freer High School and Texas A&I Kingsville with a degree in Art History. She was a student of Art throughout her life as her passion for both art and travel led to a career as a flight attendant, and culinary arts. The art of entertaining dinner parties will be forever cherished. Mary's life was lived out as a wife, mother, homemaker, faithful friend, volunteer, and her favorite role as "Yaya" to her five grandchildren. She had a heart for service and was a lifelong volunteer for various organizations. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and former husbands Bob Coleman and Frederick "Rick" Earl Lewis. She is survived by her sons, Brock (Shelby) Coleman, Dave (Melissa) Lewis, step-daughter, Laura Lewis Aguinaga and husband Joe, and their extended family; and her beloved grandchildren – Maci, Braden, Haley, Madison, and Zachary.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to SPCA in her memory. A Memorial Service will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted to celebrate Mary's life.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020