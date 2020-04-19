San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY KATHLEEN HANCOCK LEWIS


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY KATHLEEN HANCOCK LEWIS Obituary

Mary Lewis, went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 84, with her devoted sons by her side. Mary was born in Claremore, OK and grew up in Freer, TX. She was a graduate of Freer High School and Texas A&I Kingsville with a degree in Art History. She was a student of Art throughout her life as her passion for both art and travel led to a career as a flight attendant, and culinary arts. The art of entertaining dinner parties will be forever cherished. Mary's life was lived out as a wife, mother, homemaker, faithful friend, volunteer, and her favorite role as "Yaya" to her five grandchildren. She had a heart for service and was a lifelong volunteer for various organizations. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and former husbands Bob Coleman and Frederick "Rick" Earl Lewis. She is survived by her sons, Brock (Shelby) Coleman, Dave (Melissa) Lewis, step-daughter, Laura Lewis Aguinaga and husband Joe, and their extended family; and her beloved grandchildren – Maci, Braden, Haley, Madison, and Zachary.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to SPCA in her memory. A Memorial Service will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted to celebrate Mary's life.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now