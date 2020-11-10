Mary Kight was born in 1947 and raised in Northeast Texas on a family farm. An extremely competitive person who enjoyed challenges, Mary was very active in high school, participating in everything available, including band, basketball, volleyball, Future Homemakers, and yearbook staff.

From there, in 1964, at age 17, she attended The University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a BBA in Business Education in 1968. She thoroughly enjoyed her college years, and the friends she made there were lifelong ones.

Mary and her husband Charles were introduced through a mutual friend at UT and married in 1967. As newlyweds, Mary worked and supported Charles while he finished his MBA and entered the Air Force.

They had their first two children, Amanda, then Bryan, when Charles was in the Air Force, and then Amy came along in 1979. The family moved to San Antonio in 1973 and lived there until moving to New Braunfels in 2010, when Charles retired.

Throughout her life, Mary excelled at a variety of occupations. She taught kindergarten, business courses, served as a substitute teacher, and started her own medical transcription business. Even though she was very successful professionally, she considered her role as mother and caretaker her biggest and most important job, always prioritizing her family's needs above her own.

Mary was a fount of knowledge on any and every subject, be it fixing an air conditioner, identifying animal scat, or repairing a fraught relationship. She was a dead-eye shot with a BB gun, had a memory like a steel trap, and lived her life treating all living things with kindness and compassion.

A person of enormous faith and indomitable spirit, Mary spent many years active in church, teaching and helping with anything needing doing. She was passionate about women's advocacy, children's healthcare, and the democratic process. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

In her later years, Mary enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, travel, water aerobics, wildlife watching in her yard, and visiting national parks. All of these loves and a deep appreciation for life she shared with her beloved grandchildren. She was, in so many ways, the world's greatest grandmother.

Mary Kight died suddenly, at home, on November 6, 2020, after complications from outpatient surgery. She is survived by Charles, her husband of 52 years, her three children and their spouses, six grandchildren (ages 5 to 22 years old), a brother, a very loyal dog, and a cantankerous cat. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be profoundly missed.

We love you, Mom!

There will be a private family service Thursday, November 12, at Mission Park North Cemetery, and a public church service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to School Fuel San Marcos, a nonprofit providing weekend food security for needy elementary school students. https://www.schoolfuelsanmarcos.org/ You may sign the Guest Book at

