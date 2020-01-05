Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Mary Landez Gil


1932 - 2020
Mary Landez Gil Obituary

Mary Landez Gil, was surrounded by family when she was called home to the Lord December 24, 2019. Mary maintained a larger than life spirit to the end. Born in Crystal City, TX on November 17, 1932 she attended Brackenridge High School and graduated in 1950. She met the love of her life Louis T. Gil, Sr. They married September 13, 1952 and shared seven children. Mary was widowed at age 39. She worked at Kelly AFB a number of years and retired from USAA in 1997. A devoted mother of seven, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of four, known to all as Granny. Preceded in death by her husband, Lou Gil, daughter Debra Warriner, parents Quirina and Julio Landez, brothers John and Jules Landez and sisters Gene Landez and Dolores Garcia. She is survived by children Louis Gil, Jr. (Tricia), Vicki Gil, Toni Gil, Lori Madla, Julie Gil and Christopher Gil.

Funeral arrangements will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral home.

Viewing and wake will be Monday, January 6, 2019, from 5-8:00 pm.

Service will be January 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm and Sunset Northwest Funeral Home with interment to Ft Sam Houston Cemetery at 2:30.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
