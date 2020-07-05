Mary Lee Collinson Thorsby was called to heaven on June 23, and has joined her husband George William (Bill) Thorsby in their family burial grounds at All Hallows Church outside Annapolis, Md.

Mrs. Thorsby was born July 12, 1928, and reared in Edgewater. She grew up on what was known as Collierby-Brewer's Chance Upheld Farm, where her father sold tobacco, fruits and vegetables and her mother sewed, baked and ran a Sunday tea room in their home. Folks would gather after church to enjoy her famous rolls and fried chicken.

A 1945 graduate of Annapolis High School, Mrs. Thorsby met her husband on a blind date at the U.S. Naval Academy. She went on to work as a secretary at the U.S. Naval Engineering Experiment Station during WWII and married Mr. Thorsby on a snowy Dec. 19 morning in 1948 at St. Anne's Episcopal Church. Mr. Thorsby's career took them around the world.

Mrs. Thorsby was an avid bridge player, cook, gardener and traveler. Her beauty, grace, smile and humor left an unforgettable impression on anyone lucky enough to know her.

Above all, she dearly loved her family. She is survived by daughters Linda Bynum of Ridgeland, Miss., and Susan Bowman and Mary Carol Thorsby of San Antonio; son Bill Thorsby (Kay) of Louisville, Ky; grandchildren Sarah Bynum Farley (Russell), Matthew Bowman, Hobie Bowman (Nora), Katie Thorsby Coffey (Jordan) and great granddaughter (Alexandria Coffey).

Donations may be offered to ABODE Contemplative Care for the Dying, PO Box 47640, San Antonio, TX 78265; All Hallows Church, 3600 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, Md., 21037; or The Shriners Hospital for Children (Galveston), 815 Market St., Galveston, TX 77550.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with