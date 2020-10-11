1/1
MARY LEONARD CASEY
1940 - 2020
Mary Leonard Casey (80) died peacefully at her home on October 5, 2020. She was born in Southampton, NY on July 3, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Fredrich Casey and Ada L. Fordham Casey of Southampton, NY; her sister and brother-in-law Anne C. Gianotti and Alfred "Pete" Gianotti of San Antonio; her cousin Marilyn Fordham Acquino of Southampton, NY; and her aunt and uncle Robert (Bob) Casey and his wife Florence of Naples. FL.

She is survived by her nephews Michael Gianotti and his wife Lea Anne of Austin; John Gianotti, his wife Katie and their daughters Emily and Caroline of San Antonio; niece Patty Ferguson, her husband John C. Ferguson and their daughter Samantha of San Antonio; cousins Richard (Dick) Casey and his sister Carol Casey of Tucson, AZ; Margo Casey Gilley of Starksboro, VT; and Judy Fordham Schenk of Cape Coral, FL.

Services will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Christ Fellowship Church, 5440 Vance Jackson, San Antonio.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Christ Fellowship Church
