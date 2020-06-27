Mary Leyendecker Bustillo was born September 4, 1925 in Rockdale, Texas. As a wife and mother of three boys, she was a pillar in her community. It didn't matter what time you visited her, there was always food, and you couldn't leave until you'd eaten papitas, tamales, or her famous pink cookies. Mary and her husband were known for throwing celebrations that lasted for days, most famously their annual Christmas Eve party. During the Vietnam War, Mary left a Christmas tree up year-round, so whenever soldiers came home on leave, they could celebrate Christmas at the Bustillo's.Mary passed from this world on June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband Rudolph. She is survived by her sons Rudolph Jr., William, and Freddie, daughter-in-law Gloria, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. The Lord has called her soul home, where the ancestors had prepared a table with dominoes, good conversation, and an ice-cold beer. Please log on to www.missionparks.com for service information.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Canary Islands Descendants Association. To donate, please visit https://www.cida-sa.org/donate.html and include "Scholarship Fund in Memory of Mary L. Bustillo" in the Special Instructions.