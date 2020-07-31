1/1
MARY LICEA SAUCEDO
1923 - 2020
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother- Maria Licea Saucedo entered eternal rest on July 28, 2020, peacefully at the age of 97. Born in San Antonio, Texas on February 28, 1923, she worked at Lackland Airforce Base for 27 years. Mrs. Saucedo attended Pollard Memorial Methodist Church, El Templo Cristiano, and Iglesia Cristiana. María was married to our beloved father Juan José Saucedo for 58 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan José Saucedo, and eldest daughter, María Irma Mercado. Mrs. Saucedo is survived by her loving children, Eva Laque and her husband Ruben, Adan Saucedo and his wife Ruth, Andrea Hernandez and her husband Jorge; her grandchildren, Denise Cowley, Joe Michael Mercado, Billy Richard Laque, Christopher Mercado, Marlise Hernandez Boyles, Stephanie Saucedo, J. Miguel Hernandez, and Isaac Saucedo; great grandchildren, McKenna Cowley, Taylor Laque, Joe Michael Mercado, Jr., Patrick Cowley, Brennan Cowley, William Laque, Arianna Mercado, Ariel Mercado, Javier Boyles and Cristian Boyles. Maria touched many lives through her kindness at church and work.

Private Service for immediate family will be Saturday morning, August 1, 2020




Published in Express-News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
2102267201
