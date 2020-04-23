|
|
Sister Mary Lin Koesler, CDP entered eternal life on April 20, 2020 at 89 years of age. Born in Lindsay Texas on September 11, 1930, Elfrieda Gertrude was the eighth child of Alfons and Mary A. Fuhrmann Koesler. She attended St Peter's school in Lindsay and Sacred Heart High School in Muenster, Texas before entering the convent in 1948. She professed her first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1951.
Graduating from Our Lady of the Lake College with a BA, she completed her BSN and RN from Santa Rosa School of Nursing, San Antonio in 1962. Working as a nurse for forty plus years, her ministry included: St Joseph Hall Infirmary, Madonna Hospital, Dennison Texas; St Ann's Hospital, Abilene Texas; and Wilson Memorial Hospital in Floresville, Texas.
Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 a rosary followed by sharing of memories, then her burial will take place privately. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date when her community can gather to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Sisters of Divine Providence 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 23, 2020