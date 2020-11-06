Mary Lois Ramirez, age 89, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. Mary Lois was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born on May 13, 1931, in San Antonio, TX. She was the daughter of Arthur T. Cruz and Maria Luz Cruz, brother, Arthur T. Cruz Jr. Mary Lois married the love of her life on January 29, 1950, together they raised four wonderful daughters. Mary Lois worked at the Robert B. Green Hospital for 5 years as an admitting clerk and the Nix Hospital in the Business Office for 19 years. She and her husband, Samuel, managed their own and inherited homes as rental properties. She will be immeasurably missed by her daughters, Rosalie Alfaro, Diana Carreon, Cynthia Sutterfield, and Sonia Kelly, grandchildren, Aaron Alfaro, Vanessa Lee, Jonathan Carreon, Anna Sutterfield, Christopher West and her great-grandchild, Juliet Lee.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8th at 11:00 a.m. Rosary to begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. at Mission Park South 1700 SE Military Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78214

A mother is someone who you can always count on

Someone who will always give you a kiss and

tell you that everything will be alright

It is that tender touch that strikes a chord within

That subtle comfort that washes over you when you know she is near

That calm feeling and warmth that distinctly means "home"

There is no better feeling in the world than to be in your mother's arms

Your tender love is what we will miss the most,

That love that was felt by all

Those that cared for you; you showed your appreciation in abundance

The shadow of your smile will linger in our hearts

The touch of your lips…your sweet besitos will stay with us always

Your steadfast resolve has taught us the meaning of true grit

Your inner strength and independent character were felt and often seen

You knew what you wanted to accomplish in life and set your sights

Your loyalty and steadfastness were palpable

Anyone in need could count on you to be by their side rain or shine

Your love and friendship were unconditional, the way it should be

Your love could be tough at times, well-deserved I might add

You made sure that what needed to be said was said and then we moved on

Your temper could be as intense as your love and it flared when provoked

You never kept a grudge and always said to l

ove one another, and that family comes first

Your legacy will live on, you have left a part of you in

each one of us, your daughters

We will take the responsibility and treat it with the utmost respect and honor

While the closest to you knew your heart, others knew your beauty

Your gorgeous face captivated many

Your beauty was flawless, not a wrinkle, all you needed to wear was lipstick, red please!

Thinking of you makes me smile, the way you cherished your one on one time with your favorite novelas

The way you loved a challenge in all things, from electronics to poker

You enjoyed a good game and especially loved to win; it was a treat to witness

We'll miss your voice, smile and love.

