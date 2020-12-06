1/1
MARY LOU E. SALINAS
1932 - 2020
Mary Lou E. Salinas, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother was born September 30, 1932, and entered eternal rest on November 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Genaro Salinas.

Mrs. Salinas was an active member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church serving for many years in the Legion of Mary, Altar Society, Guadalupanas, ACTS, and active in her beloved Community of Mission Concepción. She is survived by daughters, Mary Lou, Maria, and Rosemary; sons, Genaro Jr., Gerardo, and George; sister, Carmela Egloff de Bracho; brother, Roberto Egloff; 16 Grandkids, and 15 Great Grandkids and numerous nieces and

nephews.

SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 5:30 pm on Monday December 7, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South, followed by a Rosary recited at 6:30 pm. Masks required and limited seating so outdoor screen available and live streaming at www.missionparks.com.

Funeral Mass will be

Celebrated at 9:30 am on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Mission Concepción and live streamed on F O L L O W on F A C E B O O K

Interment will follow at

Ft. Sam Houston

National Cemetery

Arrangements with:




Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
05:30 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
DEC
7
Rosary
06:30 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
DEC
8
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Mission Concepción
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
