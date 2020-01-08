Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leo's Catholic Church
4415 South Flores
View Map
Mary Lou Munoz


1929 - 2020
Mary Lou Munoz Obituary

Mary Lou Munoz went to be with our Lord January 3, 2020.

Mary Lou was born June 9, 1929 in San Antonio Texas, she is preceded in death by her Mother; Maria Castellano, Beloved husband Max Munoz, Daughter in law; Adriana Perez Rivera.

She is survived by her children; Lupe Castellano-Arenal, Richard J. Castellano Sr. (Mary), George R. Rivera (Sylvia), Daughter in law; Lulu Martinez. Grandchildren; Patty, Michelle, Roxanne, Richard Jr., Nikki and Lexi; 10 Great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Mary Lou spent her time sewing, playing bunco and gambling.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Trevino

Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. Friday January 10, 2020 a funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a mass at St. Leo's Catholic Church on 4415 South Flores at 10:00 a.m.

Interment to follow at San Fernando II Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 8, 2020
