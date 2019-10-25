|
|
Mary Lou Rodriguez shed her mortal coil to return to the loving arms of Our Father in Heaven, October 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas following a brief illness. Born August 23, 1936 in Uvalde Texas, she was the daughter of Florencio and Victoria Cristan. She was a woman ahead of her time; strong, hardworking, independent. After graduating from Sidney Lanier High School, she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1955, against her mother's wishes. There she met her husband of nearly 60 years, David Joseph Rodriguez. Mary Lou spent time in Cherry Point, North Carolina, El Toro, California, Yuma, Arizona, San Diego, California, and finally returned to San Antonio. As the wife of an active duty Marine, she worked both in and outside the home. Each time she took employment, she was quickly identified as a leader and rose to management positions. Her work took her from manufacturing supervision to finally finishing her career at the Northeast Independent School District as the Woodstone elementary school cafeteria manager. She always tried to make others smile, sometimes whether they liked it or not. We will always remember her giving heart and how she always helped others in need. Mary Lou lived a wonderful and fulfilling life and is joining her husband David J. Rodriguez. We ask that those who knew Mary Lou remember all the happiness and joy that she brought with her in life. She is also preceded by her siblings Consuelo, Pedro, Florencio "Lencho", and Amparo Colunga. She is survived by her sisters Isabel Reyes, Mary Hoag, Hortensia Mendoza, Yolanda Alvarez, and Vicky Villanueva. She was mother to Robert Rodriguez (Wei), Ronald Rodriguez (Terri), and Raymond Rodriguez (Alison Kuttler). Grandmother to Robert Jr., David, Vanessa, Brianna, Roman, Angela, and Joseph.
Visitation will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Delgado Funeral Home (2200 W. Martin St. San Antonio Texas 78207) with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm. Funeral procession will depart on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:30pm for a 1:00pm Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (2114 W Houston St. San Antonio Texas 78207).Interment will follow to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2019