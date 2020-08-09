1/1
Mary Lou Sulsar
Mary Lou Sulsar, one of 14 children born to Romulo and Jesusa Colunga in Somerset, Texas, passed away August 3 at the age of 87.

After graduating from Somerset High School where she was a majorette, Mary Lou held several jobs, including a civil service position at Kelly Air Force Base.

She was a God-loving woman whose faith pulled her through several illnesses, including breast cancer.

Friends describe her as a ray of sunshine with a bubbly personality and a "glory cloud" on her head --"the higher the hair, the closer to God."

Mary Lou loved to sing and make tamales and was a fervent fan of the San Antonio Spurs and "Judge Judy."

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Ruiz and Daniel Ruiz, numerous nieces and nephews, and several spiritual sons and daughters who called her "Mama Lou."

A "Celebration of Life" service is scheduled at 7 pm Tuesday, August 11, at Faith Outreach Center International, 3806 Sunshine Ranch Road. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are strongly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

faith-outreach.org.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Faith Outreach Center International
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
