Mary Louise Ryan Arnold age 94, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 in hospice from pneumonia complicated by Covid-19. She was born on October 22, 1925 in San Antonio to parents William Joseph Ryan and Hazel Louise Burns. In 19­­­­43 Mary graduated from High School and proceeded to work as an administrative assistant for a doctor's office, then worked for the civil service. Mary met her husband Charles Arnold at a USO dance sponsored by the catholic church. The war was over and Charles had just returned from combat. On November 30, 1946 Mary and Charles were married at The Little Flower Basilica in San Antonio. They had just bought and furnished a new home together when the air force sent them to the Philippines where they lived for two years. Next they were stationed in Frankfurt Germany where they lived for another two years before settling in San Antonio and raising their four children together. Mary's passions were tending to her many flower gardens, bird watching, numerous pets, bowling, fishing and being with family and friends at their second home in Port Aransas. Anyone who knew Mary, knew what a fiercely strong and determined woman she was with a very open and loving heart. Mary was preceded in death by her infant son Joseph Arnold, son Mickey Arnold and daughter-in-law Dawn Arnold. Mary is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 73 years Charles W. Arnold, daughter Mary Dunford (Dan), daughter Jeanne Moursund (Bowen), son Jameson Arnold (Kimberly),

13 grandchildren (10 married ), 19 great grandchildren (1 married), and 1 great-great grandchild as well as several brother and sister in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize and thank The Haven and The Laurels in Stone Oak as well as their devoted and caring staff for all their help and support throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be considered to the Alzheimer's Association of San Antonio or a memorial tree to be planted in a National Forest in her memory. There will be a private family ceremony held at Mission Park Funeral Home at a later date.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.