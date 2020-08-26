1/1
MARY LOUISE BULLARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Louise Bullard passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at the age of 84.

Mary was prededed in death by her parents Louis and Jenny Adamo. She leaves behind her daughter; Madelyn Crook and husband Jim, granddaughter; Sarah Crook and husband Albert, grandson; Brandon Buie and wife Jenny, also two great grandchildren; William J. Crook and Elizabeth M. Crook and her sisters; Felicia Tocci and Agnes Guido along with many nieces and nephews.

Mary Lou as she was known to family and friends loved fishing, reading and cooking.

She will be missed by all

who came into her life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved