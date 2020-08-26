Mary Louise Bullard passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at the age of 84.

Mary was prededed in death by her parents Louis and Jenny Adamo. She leaves behind her daughter; Madelyn Crook and husband Jim, granddaughter; Sarah Crook and husband Albert, grandson; Brandon Buie and wife Jenny, also two great grandchildren; William J. Crook and Elizabeth M. Crook and her sisters; Felicia Tocci and Agnes Guido along with many nieces and nephews.

Mary Lou as she was known to family and friends loved fishing, reading and cooking.

She will be missed by all

who came into her life.