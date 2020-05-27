Mary Louise Dugosh, age 79, passed away due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia on Sunday, May 24, 2020.She was born in San Antonio to Edward and Evelyn Zatopek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ignatius Dugosh.Survived by 3 children: James Dugosh (Kristine), Carol Chapman (Richard) and LisaWhiteley (Mark); siblings: Edward Zatopek (Lane), Larry Zatopek (Susan), Dan Zatopek (Lornnette), Joan Claybrook (Ross) and grandchildren: Luke Dugosh, Kristopher Dugosh, Courtney Chapman, Cierra Chapman.Rosary and Mass will be held on May 29 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in LaVernia, TX.



