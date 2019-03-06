San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North Stateroom
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
Mission Burial Park South
1700 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Mary Louise Duke


Mary Louise Duke Obituary
May 13, 1923 - March 2, 2019
Mary Louise Duke, age 95, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in San Antonio to Louis Frank Koehler and Lydia Pearl Davrainville Koehler.
Mary married Reuben D. Duke on October 31, 1952. Their happy union produced four daughters: Anne, Lynne, Jeanne and Gwynne. Mary was a devoted wife and mother, opening her home to family and friend celebrations.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-two years, Reuben Duke; parents, Louis and Pearl Koehler; sister, Ruth Blalock; brother, Leo Koehler and grandson, Christopher Canales. Mary is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Anne and Mike Shaw, Lynne and Bill Wheeler, Jeanne and John Schattenberg, Gwynne and Mark Canales; eleven grandchildren: Keaton and Victoria Shaw, Kelly Shaw, Catherine Wheeler, Elizabeth Wheeler, Julia and Adrian Lopez-Mobilia, Courtney and Michael Moreno, Brian Canales, Jordan Schattenberg; and four great- grandchildren: Landon Shaw, Larissa Shaw, Lily Shaw and Evelyn Lopez-Mobilia. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
SERVICE
SATURDAY,
MARCH 9, 2019
10:00 AM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2019
