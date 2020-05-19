Mary Louise (Garcia)Elizondo was born on January 14, 1928 and went to heaven peacefully on May 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She left all she knew with her strong faith and love for her family.Mary was married to Tony on May 1, 1949. They first met at Crockett Elementary School and he knew then she was the one. They lived their faith raising a family and showing how love and commitment to principles leads to a rewarding life. As the last of 10 siblings, Mary also shared her love with many nieces and nephews.Mary is survived by her husband Tony, sons Michael and wife Miki, and Roy and wife Barb, daughter Rebecca and husband Richard, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda who she so loved and is now reunited.In lieu of flowers monetary contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.On Thursday, May 21, 2020, family and friends will gather at 9:45am at St. Luke Catholic Church for a 10:00am Mass. A private entombment willfollow for immediate family.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2020.