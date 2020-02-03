|
Mary Louise (Villegas) Garcia, age 90 went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Mary Louise was born September 3, 1929 in San Antonio, Tx to Maria Antonia and Eugene Villegas. Mary Louise met her husband, Donato, while they both worked at Kelly Air Force Base. They were married for sixty years until his death in 2018. She retired from Kelly Air Force Base in 1977 after the death of their oldest son, George. Throughout their marriage Mary Louise and Donato traveled extensively in Mexico, Italy, Spain, France and Greece. Mary Louise played the guitar, was an artist, an accomplished cook and gardener. She worked as an usher for the Spurs and her other activities included volunteering at The Majestic Theater, The Institute of Texan Cultures and The Suicide Prevention hot line. She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Espinoza and Anita Zavala; Her children, Donna Barbosa (Tony) and Marco Garcia (Cindy); Grandchildren, Cory (Ashley), Victoria (Tori), Mathew and Jenna. She is returning to San Antonio to be buried alongside her husband and son at San Fernando Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at Porter Loring Chapel on McCullough at 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Mass will be at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by the committal service at San Fernando II Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 3, 2020