December 18,1933 - April 12, 2019
Mary Louise Juarez, 85, of San Antonio,TX, entered eternal rest on April 12,2019. Born on December 18,1933 in San Antonio,TX to Raymond S. Gil and Adelina Aldrete, whom she reunites with.
Mary Louise was very proud to be a descendant of Col. Juan Seguin. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1952 and retired civil service from Fort Sam. She enjoyed cooking, baking, tending to her plants, dancing, watching the Dallas Cowboys or Spurs; her greatest joy was traveling.
When residing in Asuncion, Paraguay, she enjoyed vacationing in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, and Panama. Her favorite destination was Las Vegas, where she enjoyed many trips to the casinos with her husband. Mary Louise passed away peacefully with family by her side.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of 53 years, Saul C. Juarez; son, Stephen Mazur(Adela); step- daughters, Belinda De La O(Ricardo) and Glenda Purvis(Phillip); 6 grand children, and 9 great-grand children. Family will receive guests at the funeral home Sunday, April 28,2019 from 5:00p.m.-8:00p.m. with Rosary at 7 PM. Services will continue Monday, April 29, 2019,with 9:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Jude's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019