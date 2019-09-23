|
|
August 31, 1926 - September 20, 2019
Mary Louise Kollatschny went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on August 31, 1926 in San Antonio, Texas to Richard and Ella Kollatschny. She attended St. Joseph Catholic High School, graduating in 1943. Mary Louise graduated from Santa Rosa School of Nursing - Nursing Cadet Corp Program in 1946. President Roosevelt's administration established this program to ensure adequate Registered Nursing staff during WWII.
Mary acquired the name "Miss K" from the resident physicians and thus became known by patients and staff as Miss K. She lived her life serving and caring for others. Her career as a nurse ranged from private duty, industrial, surgical, post-operative, intensive care and director of nursing. Miss K opened the first recovery room in San Antonio at the Robert B. Green hospital 1952-53.
Her nursing career continued well into her 80's at St. Francis Nursing Home. She trained numerous staff who would eventually care for her as a resident. We will always feel blessed by God from the loving care received from the Sisters and staff there.
She is survived by numerous cousins including, Barbara Hoffmann, Arlene Rushing, Shannon Banks Graham and daughter, Abigail Eldridge, Holly Cochran and children, Nichole and Kyle Keiser, Tracy Jacobsen and son, Aaron Jacobsen.
ROSARY
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 25, 2019
10:00 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
600 OBLATE DR.
FUNERAL MASS
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Hospital of San Antonio, 100 NE Loop 410, Ste. 706, San Antonio, Texas 78216.
