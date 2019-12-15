Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Macdona, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Field
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Lagleder "Lu" Field


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Lagleder "Lu" Field Obituary

Mary "Lu" Louise Lagleder Field, of Macdona, age 88 passed away on December 10, 2019. She was born February 28, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to Edward and Anna Grohman Lagleder.

On August 30, 1950, Lu married Leroy F. Field at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in San Antonio. They were blessed with sixty-three years of marriage.

Survivors include her five children, Liz, Gregory, Valerie, Leslie and Patrick; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anna Lagleder; husband, Leroy F. Field; grandson, Cody Ray Krueger; sisters and brothers-in-law, Teresa and Frank Lessing and Ann and George Bateman.

Visitation: Wednesday, December 18th starting at 4 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection: Thursday, December 19th at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Macdona. Interment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Lu's memory to the .

Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -