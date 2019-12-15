|
Mary "Lu" Louise Lagleder Field, of Macdona, age 88 passed away on December 10, 2019. She was born February 28, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to Edward and Anna Grohman Lagleder.
On August 30, 1950, Lu married Leroy F. Field at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in San Antonio. They were blessed with sixty-three years of marriage.
Survivors include her five children, Liz, Gregory, Valerie, Leslie and Patrick; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anna Lagleder; husband, Leroy F. Field; grandson, Cody Ray Krueger; sisters and brothers-in-law, Teresa and Frank Lessing and Ann and George Bateman.
Visitation: Wednesday, December 18th starting at 4 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection: Thursday, December 19th at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Macdona. Interment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Lu's memory to the .
