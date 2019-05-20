|
|
December 19, 1953 - May 14, 2019
Mary Louise "Lou" Looper, age 84 of Arlington, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born on January 19, 1935 in Burnet, Texas, the daughter of Clifford and Selma (Moore) Birdwell. Lou married Vernon Looper on December 19, 1953 and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2018.
Lou grew up in Burnet where she played basketball, was the drum major, and Harvest Queen. She and her husband moved to San Antonio in 1966 where they raised their four children. Lou accepted Christ at a young age and was a long time member of Shearer Hills Baptist Church and Fielder Church. She graduated from Durham Business College in Austin and worked for many years for Clear Visions Printing Company. In her spare time, Lou loved to garden, enjoyed cooking, taking trips with her family, playing board and card games, and she was an accomplished seamstress who made elegant clothing for her family. Lou was active in her children and grandchildren's school activities, and was a true Spurs Fan.
Lou is survived by her children Janda Hairston and husband Bill, Debra Otness and husband Scott, and Greg Looper; grandchildren Alison Reams and husband Rusty, Colin Hairston and wife Mallory, Tyler Hairston and wife Megan, Emily Bernhard and husband Liam, Thomas Otness, and Anna Otness; great grandchildren Ethan Reams, Audrey, Peter, Kate and Lily Hairston, and Ezekiel Hairston; siblings Clifteen Samuelson and husband Phil and Darrell Birdwell and wife LaVerne. Lou was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Rulaine Pittman.
Visitation Monday, May 20 from 6-8PM at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, Arlington, Texas. Funeral service at 10AM on Tuesday, May 21, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of North Texas Inpatient Unit at Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Published in Express-News on May 20, 2019