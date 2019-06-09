Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:15 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery (Shelter 2)
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mohacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Mohacey


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Louise Mohacey Obituary
July 15, 1934 - May 24, 2019
Mary Louise Mohacey was born in Brooklyn, NY to Theresa and Harry Turner.

She died at her home in Universal City, TX surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Stephen M. Mohacey, Sr. She is survived by her brother, Richard Turner, her children, Carol Bennett, Stephen and Richard Mohacey, and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mary and Steve met while she was serving as a WAC at Ft. Sam Houston, TX. After the Army, Mary had a full nursing career.

Mary and Steve are together again. They are missed by all who knew them.

Graveside services will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on June 11, 2019, 1:15 pm, shelter 2.
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.