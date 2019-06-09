|
July 15, 1934 - May 24, 2019
Mary Louise Mohacey was born in Brooklyn, NY to Theresa and Harry Turner.
She died at her home in Universal City, TX surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Stephen M. Mohacey, Sr. She is survived by her brother, Richard Turner, her children, Carol Bennett, Stephen and Richard Mohacey, and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Mary and Steve met while she was serving as a WAC at Ft. Sam Houston, TX. After the Army, Mary had a full nursing career.
Mary and Steve are together again. They are missed by all who knew them.
Graveside services will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on June 11, 2019, 1:15 pm, shelter 2.
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019