Mary Louise Wueste Rieber,100, went to be with her Lord and Savior September 19, 2019. A woman devoted to her family, church, and community; she was a descendant of a pioneer German family that emigrated to Texas in 1859.
Mary was born July 5, 1919, in Eagle Pass, Texas, to Gustave and Dolores Wueste. She was a loving and giving daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She leaves a legacy of love, family, and a lifetime of great memories. Throughout the course of her life, Mary accomplished many things and had a tremendous impact on many people. Mary was an intelligent woman and was an accomplished educator. She not only achieved an undergraduate degree in Education but attended Stanford University and was a Fulbright Scholar graduating with a Master's in Bilingual Education in 1965. Mary went on to touch the lives of many children over her career and served as a bilingual educator at a time when this was not the norm! While Mary and her husband Frank had no children, she was a beloved teacher and loved and treated her students as her very own! Mary loved her friends and family and relished spending quality time with them sharing her intellect and great sense of humor!
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Rieber, her 7 brothers and sisters, and many of her beloved nieces and nephews. We are comforted in knowing they are together again in the kingdom of Heaven with God our Father.
Mary is survived by her sister-in-law, Marisa Wueste, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will take place at 10:00 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30. AM. Both services will be held at St Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, 1602 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78232. Interment will follow October 7, 2019 in Eagle Pass at Our Lady of Refuge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's Children's Charity or a .
