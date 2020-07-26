Mary Louise Roberson, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born May 20, 1940 to Mary Carmel Byrne and George Warren Wright in Garden City, Kansas. Mary was a dedicated mother, volunteer with numerous military and San Antonio organizations, and was a long- time member of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Team. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 42 years, Brig Gen Paul L. Roberson, USAF (Ret.). She is survived by her children, Jeanne Levesque and husband, FORCM Christopher of Gulfport, MS, David Roberson of San Antonio, TX, and Lt Col Leslie Roberson of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, MSgt Christopher Levesque and wife, Christa, and SSG Bradley Levesque and wife, Crystal; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Ryan, Emma, and Ethan Levesque; as well as numerous other relatives and a lifetime of friends. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Mary will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the entire community. In lieu of flowers, because the internment date is pending, please make a contribution to your favorite charity in her name.

