Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
501 North Street
Converse, TX
View Map
Mary Louise Rodriguez


1943 - 2019
Mary Louise Rodriguez Obituary
January 22, 1943 - April 12, 2019
Mary Louise Rodriguez, age 76, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born January 22, 1943 in Marlin, Texas to Florencio and Angeline Castilleja.
She married the love of her life, John Rodriguez Sr. on April 28, 1962. She passed just 16 days shy of their 57th anniversary. She is survived by her husband; her daughter, Lisa Castilleja-Rodriguez; her son, John Rodriguez Jr.; Grandchildren, Ryan Salinas, Christopher Placencio, Elisabeth Placencio, and John Paul Placencio.; brother
Floyd Castilleja; five sisters, Manuela "Mamie" Amador, Jane Aguilera, Dolores Lopez, Mary Helen Castilleja-Tobias, and Irene Briseno; as well
as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at Porter Loring North in San Antonio, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral service will follow Wednesday, April 17th at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Converse, Texas at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception after.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .

Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2019
