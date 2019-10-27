|
|
Mary Louise San Miguel, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister passed on October 19, 2019 in San Antonio, TX, surrounded by her family. She was born to Henry and Mary Louise Castillon and raised in San Antonio. In 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert San Miguel and they soon began their life together raising four children. Robert was a business man and proprietor of La Botica Guadalupana in Market Square. "Nena", as she was fondly nick named, worked at home raising her children and supported her husband. As the Matriarch, she was the epitome of a great mother and role model. Mary Louise is survived by her children, Gloria San Miguel Allen, Robert San Miguel, Sylvia San Miguel Garza and Cindy San Miguel Schaffer. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, following with a rosary on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary.EULOGY SERVICEWEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30th8:00 PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL MASSTHURSDAY, OCTOBER 31st9:00 AMSAN FERNANDO CATHEDRAL115 W. MAIN PLAZA, 78205
Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Please see Longer Version at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019