Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
8:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
San Fernando Cathedral
115 Main Plaza
San Antonio, TX
Mary Louise San Miguel Obituary

Mary Louise San Miguel, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister passed on October 19, 2019 in San Antonio, TX, surrounded by her family. She was born to Henry and Mary Louise Castillon and raised in San Antonio. In 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert San Miguel and they soon began their life together raising four children. Robert was a business man and proprietor of La Botica Guadalupana in Market Square. "Nena", as she was fondly nick named, worked at home raising her children and supported her husband. As the Matriarch, she was the epitome of a great mother and role model. Mary Louise is survived by her children, Gloria San Miguel Allen, Robert San Miguel, Sylvia San Miguel Garza and Cindy San Miguel Schaffer. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, following with a rosary on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary.

EULOGY SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 30th

8:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MASS

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 31st

9:00 AM

SAN FERNANDO

CATHEDRAL

115 W. MAIN PLAZA, 78205

Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Please see Longer Version at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
