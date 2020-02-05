|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary Louise Villareal, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched on February 2, 2020. She left us while sleeping peacefully surrounded by her family, at the age of 96 years.Born February 26, 1923 in Losoya, Texas and was preceded in death by her parents; Juan C. and Jesusita Martinez, 6 sisters and 1 brother. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jesus Villareal Sr. and daughter in-law Angelica Villareal.She is survived by her sister Rita Mae (Rudy) Martinez; daughters, Susan (Jesse) Soto, Minerva (Rene) Esquivel and Sylvia Villareal; Sons Bob Villareal, Jesse Jr. (Marty) Villareal. Mom proudly loved and treasured her 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts.Mary Louise was involved in the Edgewood PTA as a Treasurer and later became President. Occasionally she served as a teacher's aide with only a 3rd grade education. She also volunteered time with the National Little League Association at the Peter D. Reed field for her sons. A farm girl at heart, gardening was her passion and she loved to cook (best tortillas ever!), kept an immaculate house, and highly skilled talent for crocheting and sewing. Most of all she loved her family and instilled strong religious values.The family would like to thank Dr. L. Manocha, Dr. T. Fisher, the Windemere at Westover Hills staff and Elysian Hospice for the loving care of our dear one. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Juanita Aguero and Mayra Borjon for their compassion and care with Mom.Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home with rosary at 7:00pm. A Funeral procession will depart from the funeral home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:30am for a 10:00am Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1515 Saltillo St. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 3. Please visit our website at www.
