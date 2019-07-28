|
JULY 24, 2019
Mary M. Aragon, lifelong resident of San Antonio entered eternal rest Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 96. Mary was a retired civil servant who served 41 years at Kelly AFB. Mary is survived by her children, son, David Aragon and wife Sylvia; daughter, Elva Aragon; son, Robert Aragon, son, Roland Aragon and wife Rebecca and sister-in-law, Adelfina Montez. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Santiago Montez, Emiteria Montez, Aurora Montez, Marcelino Montez and Santana Montez.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 P.M. Monday, July 29th followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 30th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Elmendorf, TX. There will be no funeral procession to the church. Friends and family may meet at the church at 9 A.M. for visitation prior to the mass. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Church Cemetery, Elmendorf, TX.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Mary's caregiver, Belinda Montez and Amedia Hospice who provided great care of our beloved mother.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019