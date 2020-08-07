1/1
MARY M. ENRIQUEZ
1933 - 2020
Mary M. (Olga) Enriquez, age 87, entered into rest on July 23, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on May 20, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leoncio C. Enriquez; son Daniel M. Enriquez; parents Guadalupe and Lina Martinez; sister Rosa Segura. She is survived by her son Lawrence M. Enriquez (Raquel); sister Alice Gutierrez (Paul); daughter-in-law Becky Enriquez.

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, many family members and friends. Mary was the manager for the Presa Locker Plant for 56 years. She will be deeply missed. Special thanks to Carmen Guerra & Walter and Margie from Four Seasons Hospice Care.

SERVICESVisitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 8:30 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 for a Mass at 9:00 AM at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, 125 W. Whittier St.

Interment will follow at

Fort Sam Houston National

Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
AUG
9
Rosary
07:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
