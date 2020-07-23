Mary M. Zamarripa was called home to be with our Lord on July 21, 2020 at the age of 74. Born on February 13, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Juan M. Zamarripa; her father and stepmother, Enrique and Josefina Perez; and her mother Beatriz Bustamante.

She leaves her memory to her beloved children, Eloise Bosmans, Belinda Aguilar (Jose), Alfred Van Raub (Maria), Anthony Van Raub (Rebecca), Cristina Garcia (Jose); her stepsons, Raul Zamarripa (Samantha), Roberto M. Zamarripa, Ramiro Zamarripa (Amy); her stepdaughters, Alma Delia Zamarripa, and Janie Zamarripa; as well as her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved her dearly.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – is limited to 50 people in the building at a time. Face coverings are required.

The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Friday, July 24 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass and Interment will be an intimate family gathering. The staff at Trevino Funeral Home appreciate your understanding during these times.