May 10, 1936 - April 11, 2019
Mary Maldonado Gamez, 82, passed away on April 11, 2019. Born in San Antonio, Texas on May 10, 1936, she was predeceased by her parents, Herman Maldonado and Angelita Coronado. A graduate of Sydney Lanier High School, Mary was a member of the cheerleading squad, where she served as Head Cheerleader her Senior year.
Mary served as Officer of Elections and Chief of Elections for Bexar County Precinct 4024. Active in the Lanier Fabulous Fifties since graduation in 1954, Mary held several officer positions and lastly as Historian. Prior to retirement, Mary was as an Accounting Clerk for Kelly Air Force Base.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 63 years, Bobby; son, Steve (Christina), daughter, Lisa (Paul); Tita to grandchildren and great grandchild, Andrew, Gary, Tara (Lisa) and Lauren.
Mary will forever be missed by her many friends and family. The family will receive friends and family from Noon to 2:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North 3401 Cherryridge Dr. San Antonio, TX.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 1321 El Paso Street San Antonio, TX.
Online guestbook at www. missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 18, 2019