|
Mary Manry Webb Bradshaw was born in Edison, Georgia, July 3, 1931, to Cecil Percy Webb and Marilu Foote Webb. Mary died April 14, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Edison High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Alabama, a Master of Arts from Florida State University, and a Master of Public Health from the University of Texas School of Public Health.
While working toward her M.A. degree, Mary participated in a study of educational needs for the state of Florida. After completing that degree, she joined the U.S. Bureau of the Census as a survey statistician. At the Census Bureau she met her future husband, Benjamin Spencer Bradshaw. They married at Washington Cathedral on October 19, 1963. A few months after marriage they moved to Providence, Rhode Island. Mary and Benjamin lived in an idyllic, tiny house near Providence in North Swansea, Massachusetts. While living there, they had their first child, Benjamin Spencer Jr. After Benjamin completed his Ph.D. at Brown University, the family moved to Austin, Texas, where they lived for several years. In Austin, Mary gave birth to their second child, Melissa Webb. From Austin, the family moved to Houston, and later in October 1980, they moved to San Antonio, where they designed and built their dream home. Until Mary suffered from advanced dementia, she and Benjamin lived in and loved that house.
Mary worked in various capacities as a public health consultant at The University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. She was active in the Sierra Club, especially as chair of the Club's local political committee. She was keenly interested in environmental conservation and preservation and was never hesitant to share her views with congressmen and legislators. Mary was a devoted organic gardener and spent hours tending plants, squeezing caterpillars, and pulling weeds.
Mary and Benjamin traveled widely together. One of Mary's favorite pastimes was charting a trip around the United States using guides to bed and breakfast establishments. Altogether they stayed in over 200 B&B's in nearly every state, and with a few exceptions, enjoyed them all. They also made several trips together to Canada, Mexico, and Europe. In Europe, their favorite destinations were Bulgaria, Romania, and other eastern countries. With a sister, Mary also traveled to Central America, France, Italy, and many places in the United States.
Mary is predeceased by her parents, her brother Edward Webb, and her sister Cecilia Webb Hooten. She is survived by her sister Byrdie Nelms Webb Deaton of Columbus, Georgia; son Benjamin Spencer, Jr. (Spencer) and his wife Michelle of San Antonio; daughter Melissa Webb Behar and husband Victor of San Diego, California; a grandson Parker Benjamin Bradshaw and wife Katelyn; and a granddaughter Sarah Marlene Behar. She is also survived by two nieces, two nephews, and their children.
A memorial celebration will be held for Mary at a future date. Mary would have appreciated memorial contributions to the Sierra Club or the Nature Conservancy. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with