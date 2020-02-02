San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
3907 Harry Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Mary Margaret "Maggie" Connolly

Mary Margaret "Maggie" Connolly, age 85, of San Antonio, passed away on January 23rd, 2020. She was born on April 6th, 1934 in Houston, TX to Lawrence B. Schwarzbach and Mary Schwarzbach. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Frank E. Connolly, Jr. and her parents. Maggie is survived by daughter, Martha Ambraz and husband, Mark; son, Frank E. Connolly III and wife, Juliana; grandsons, Corey Connolly and wife, Katie and Alex Connolly; great granddaughter, Emily Connolly; brothers, Jim Schwarzbach and John Schwarzbach and sisters, Sister M. Scholastica and Beth Compton. The family wishes to thank the employees of Brookdale Oakwell for the care that they gave Maggie during her time there.

ROSARY

TUESDAY

FEBRUARY 4th, 2020

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING NORTH

FUNERAL MASS

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 5th, 2020

11:30 AM

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH

3303 URBAN CREST DR.

Procession to follow to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service.

Fr. Pat O'Brien will officiate.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
