Mary Margaret "Maggie" Connolly, age 85, of San Antonio, passed away on January 23rd, 2020. She was born on April 6th, 1934 in Houston, TX to Lawrence B. Schwarzbach and Mary Schwarzbach. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Frank E. Connolly, Jr. and her parents. Maggie is survived by daughter, Martha Ambraz and husband, Mark; son, Frank E. Connolly III and wife, Juliana; grandsons, Corey Connolly and wife, Katie and Alex Connolly; great granddaughter, Emily Connolly; brothers, Jim Schwarzbach and John Schwarzbach and sisters, Sister M. Scholastica and Beth Compton. The family wishes to thank the employees of Brookdale Oakwell for the care that they gave Maggie during her time there. ROSARYTUESDAY FEBRUARY 4th, 20207:00 PMPORTER LORING NORTH FUNERAL MASSWEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 5th, 202011:30 AMST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH3303 URBAN CREST DR.
Procession to follow to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service.
Fr. Pat O'Brien will officiate.

