Mary S. Hernandez was born on November 11, 1939 in Saginaw, MI and passed away on October 3, 2019 at the age of 79 in San Antonio, TX.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul F. Hernandez; parents Jose F. Segura and Adriana D. Segura; sister Lucy Contreras; brother Pablo Segura Sr. She is survived by her daughters Lydia Garza (Gilbert), Liz Garza (Albert) and Sally Marie Furr (Musa); son Paul Hernandez Jr. (Stephanie); sisters Janie S. Mata, Secelia S. Solano, and Rosie S. Ochoa (Richard); brother Joe Segura (Diana). She is also survived by grandchildren Sarah Garza, Stephanie Garza, A.J. Garza (Halie), Sadie LaFredo (Vincent), Zachary Garza, and Samantha Garza; great grandchildren Eliana and Avia LaFredo, Albert Ray and Gavin Garza; numerous nieces and nephews and many other family members.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 for a Mass at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 1214 Stonewall St. Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019
