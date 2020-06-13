Mary McClendon Fletcher was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas on November 29, 1925. She passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home in Lakeway, Texas on June 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Marvin H. Fletcher, Sr., parents Brodie and Vallee McClendon, brothers, Brodie Jack McClendon and W. C. McClendon, sister Jean Lewis, and granddaughter Courtney Lynn Fletcher. She is survived by her son Marvin H. Fletcher, Jr. (Barbara), daughter Nancy Fletcher Hopper, and son Sterling D. Fletcher (Cindy). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Marvin H. Fletcher III "Trey" (Becky), Laura Ann Schlameus, Aaron Ace Schlameus (Alli), Bonnie Fletcher Downs (Jeff Downs), Grace Margaretha Fletcher; two step grandsons: Timothy Anderson (Bernadette) and Joshua Anderson (Leyla). She is survived by five great grandchildren: Megan and Andrew Fletcher, Maddox and Ella Schlameus, and Carson Downs, as well as step great grandchildren: David, Mia and Caleb Anderson. She is also survived by her brother Joe C. McClendon and by numerous nephews and nieces. Married to Lt. Marvin H. Fletcher on January 12, 1946, Mary loved being a military wife and lived all over the world. After her husband's retirement from the Army, they travelled overseas many times, and because he played in senior tennis tournaments, they travelled to many of the states. Mary was in every state of the U.S., except North Dakota. Mary and Marvin were known to each other as "Bebo" and this nickname was adopted by their grandchildren and many friends. Love of dance helped bring Mary and Marvin together and they shared this by teaching grandkids and nephews how to dance on their kitchen floor. Mary attended East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, the University of Texas at Austin, and Incarnate Word College in San Antonio. She taught for twenty-six years in the NEISD and one year at the Chinese American School in Taipei, Taiwan. Volunteering was an important part of Mary's life. She volunteered at the Ft. Sam Houston Thrift Shop many years, serving on the board five years. She was an active member of the Retired Officers Wives and Widows Club, serving on the board six years. She was a member of the Assistance League of San Antonio. Mary was a longtime member of Alamo Heights UMC, loved the Kum Doublers Sunday School class and volunteered with the Thursday Lunch Bunch for many years. She also volunteered at the Fisher House at Ft. Sam Houston. Mary started "first Friday" for a group of friends that came to be known as the "rowdy widows." They met at Ft. Sam Houston Officer's Club until its closure, then continued at the Barn Door. Mary was a sports enthusiast who loved the Spurs, even winning the contest to name the Alamodome in 1990. She watched all the tennis grand slams and attended Wimbledon many times with Marvin. In 2015, after living in San Antonio for 55 years, Mary moved to Tuscan Village, Lakeway, Texas to be close to her family. She made many new friends and became an active member of the Women's Club of Greater Lakeway.

CELEBRATION OF LIFEMONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020

1:00 PM

ALAMO HEIGHTS UNITED

METHODIST CHURCH