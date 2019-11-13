|
|
Mary Mildred Godwin Spaeth was born February 15, 1931 to Howard and Rose Zella Godwin, San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Raymond Spaeth, and sisters Evelyn Steed and Barbara Gardner. She is survived by her children, Christopher Dunlavy and Donna Fitzgerald (John), brothers Howard Godwin and Edward Godwin (Carol), numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Spaeth graduated from St. Mary's High School and Our Lady of the Lake College, San Antonio, Texas. She worked most of her teaching career at NISD's Cable Elementary School as a Speech Teacher. After retirement, Mrs. Spaeth became involved in the development of the Guadalupe Home, a transitional living program for homeless, expectant mothers in San Antonio, later serving as one of the board members. Mrs. Spaeth was also involved with her church, St. Margaret Mary's, having served on various committees.
Visitation will begin Thursday, November 14 at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Friday, November 15 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. Condolences may be sent at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019