August 17, 2019 Mary Nell Duncan Richter was born on February 17, 1927, in Austwell, Texas, six miles from her hometown of Tivoli, Texas. She was the sixth child of eight children born to Mamie Mae Bissett Duncan and Joseph Wesley Duncan, Jr. She moved to San Antonio after she graduated Salutatorian from Austwell High School in 1944. She attended Draughon's Business College, but she didn't complete her coursework because she was offered a full-time job at Mountjoy Auto Parts on Fifth Street in San Antonio.
It was a fateful decision, because her future husband, Louis J. (L.J.) Richter, was working as a mechanic for Butter Krust Bakeries, and he came into Mountjoy to buy parts for the delivery trucks. They married on November 25, 1947, and they had four children: Richard, Tobin, Blair, and Regan Anne. Six grandchildren followed: Kevin, Aaron, and Mark, sons of Richard and Sharon Richter; Aedan Louise, daughter of Blair and Denise Richter; and Katie and Jen, daughters of Regan and Todd Ebert. She also had two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jim, children of Kevin and Jennifer Richter.
Mary Nell and L.J. would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in November of 1997, but L.J. passed away in August of 1997 from Lou Gehrig's disease.
Mary Nell was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church for more than 50 years. She was an avid traveler, and her last big trip was to the Holy Land with Father Kevin Shanahan and a group from St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church. She was also a longtime member and officer of the Gibbons Literary Club.
Mary Nell enjoyed aerobics and line-dancing classes, and she lit up when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were present. Her life as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, godmother, and friend exemplified a life of service. She was active in her children's schools, scout troops, and parish festivals. Hospital/nursing home/home visitations were her special calling.
She leaves behind her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Mary Nell never missed a key family event: gradutations, birthdays, dance recitals, concerts, and sporting events. Her presence will be deeply missed.
Mary Nell's family wishes to thank the staff at Franklin Park Alamo Heights' Memory Care Unit for the loving care she received over the past 22 months. They would also like to thank Erin Bell of Embrace Hospice for her nursing care.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin Thursday, August 22nd at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M.
Funeral Mass will be offered Friday, August 23rd at 10:00 A.M. at St. Pius X Catholic Church with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Children's Hospital of San Antonio Foundation or a .
Published in Express-News on Aug. 20, 2019