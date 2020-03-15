|
|
Mary P. De La Fuente passed from this earth into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on March 11, 2020, at the age of 83.
She was born on February 14, 1937, in Saspamco, Texas. She is loved and will be dearly missed by her daughters Melinda and Sylvia (Domingo); son Timothy; grandson, Matthew; sisters Florence P. Cisneros (late Ismael), Rose Cuellar (Joe); brother-in-law, Joe I. De La Fuente (Josie); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Julian G. De La Fuente; parents Alfonso Perez and Maria S. Saldana; and sister Margaret P. Medrano (Angel). Mary was a loving and caring wife who eagerly supported her husband's military career in the United States Air Force; and enjoyed tours with him and their children at home and abroad. She dedicated all her time and love in passionately caring for her husband at home until his death on February 23, 2020. She was a parishioner of Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church. She was a true Dallas Cowboys fan and she loved the San Antonio Spurs. She loved spending time with her loving family, especially her only grandson, Matthew. The family would like to thank her home care provider, Orvil Venturina for his compassionate care these past three years.
A special thanks to Peter Epperson for all his love and support these past years.
Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church, 7990 West Military Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227.
Interment will follow at San Fernando II.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020