March 30, 1941 - June 13, 2019
Mary P. Jimenes, 78, passed away on June 13, 2019. She was born on March 30, 1941 in Pleasanton, Texas to Samuel and Juanita Pacheco. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fidencio (Jim) Jimenes; children, Roy and Roger Jimenes; parents, Samuel and Juanita Pacheco; sisters, Elida Pacheco and Jovita Perez. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa J. Schafer (Paul) and Melinda L. Kasper; grand- children, Emily R. Kasper (Gabe), Paige H. Tindell and Nikki S. Kasper; great-grandchildren, Chloe S. Cruz and Dallas A Cruz; siblings, Victoria Guajardo (Pasqual), Emma Martinez (Johnny), Reynaldo Pacheco (Lupe) and Willie Pacheco (Arcelia); sister-in-laws, Charlotte Robinson (Donald), Gloria Baker, Helen Gonzales (Al), Elizabeth Kehes (Jim) and Jane Pacheco; 20 nieces and 19 nephews. She was a beloved wife, mother, homemaker, and secretary for her husband's business "Jim's Appliance Repair". She, also, was a great cook, baker, seamstress and cake decorator.
She enjoyed bowling, playing Bunco, watching the Rangers, Spurs, Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m., to be followed by her interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, shelter number 3 at 1:30 p.m.
The family would like to invite you to join them after the interment for a small gathering at The Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The
https://urldefense.proof
point.com/v2/url?u=https-
3A__donate3.cancer.org&d=
DwIF-g&c=B73tqXN8Ec0ocR
mZHMCntw&r=9pXfSrCK5T5
xYq9b_enthdffLEaxVwvpDGY
mGZ4YJs0&m=wqbHik0dC_
WIKsOs5YvMqS7_1OldC_0p
rlbep8Nv9XU&s=hL51-YPlE
vshemi_Q9Ldm0lL6d6iQjO
3WPLp_OTUF_w&e= .
Published in Express-News on June 24, 2019