Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Mary Contreras
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino
Santa Maria, TX
Mary R. Contreras Obituary
April 10, 2019
Mary R. Contreras went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Abel Contreras Sr., her father Federico Rodriguez and her mother Maria Vasquez Rodriguez, step-father Emilio Martinez and infant daughter Sandra R. Contreras.
She is survived by four sons and a daughter: Abel (Sylvia), Floyd (Ruby), Fred (Beth), Robert (Gail) and Sandra (Vicki). Seven grandchildren Fred Jr., Valeria Hernandez, Loressa Martinez (John), Floyd Steven, Jacob, Robert Abel and Ryan. Five great grandchildren Maricela (Ruben) Villareal, Lucian and Cristian Hernandez, Victoria Villareal and Natalie Martinez. One great-great-grand daughter Adrianna.
Viewing will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home at 6321 Bandera Road on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Viewing will be followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Mass will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 159 Camino Santa Maria followed by burial at San Fernando Cemetery II at 746 Castroville Road.
Many thanks to Father John Monahan, Father Chris, Dr. Gregory Guzley and the staff of Morningside Manor.
In lieu of flowers Mary Contreras requested donations be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
