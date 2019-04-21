|
|
December 13, 1918 - April 1st, 2019
Mary "Patricia" Rawlins passed into the hands of the Lord on April 1st, 2019 at the tender age of 100, four years short of her goal. Patricia, the eldest of four children, was born 13 December, 1918 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Wannie Lee and Alice Burnside Bartley. Being an Army family, she moved frequently, living on Governor's Island in New York harbor, Camp Gaillard in the Canal Zone, Camp Knox, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. before her father retired in San Antonio. In 1940, she graduated TSCW (TWU) in Denton, Texas, in three years with a math degree. Patricia married 2nd Lt Phillip C. Rawlins of Ardmore, Oklahoma on 18 October, 1940 at Fort Sam Houston, raised three children and cared for her disabled mother while moving around the country, then around the world, living in Tokyo, Japan, Madrid, Spain and Clark AB in Philippines before her husband retired in Maryland in 1970. After her divorce, she married Lt Col. (USAF ret) Joseph W. Hensley on 20 January, 1974 and moved to Groveton, Texas, and used her many talents to promote Trinity County, Groveton ex-Students Association and travel the hemisphere before moving to Dallas after Joe's bypass surgery. After his death in May, 1996, she continued her writing and researched Texas Historical Markers. Patricia remarried Col. Phillip C. Rawlins (USAF ret) on 24 November, 2001 and moved to the Army Residence Community (ARC) in San Antonio. While still active, travel lessened with Phil's declining health and passing on 4 October, 2008. Her son Phillip moved from Ohio in 2009 to assist her, even though Patricia remained in her own apartment. She was active with Army Daughters, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), joined Kiwanis and attended TWU reunions before a scooter accident on Mothers Day, 2015 put her into Health Care. Her increasingly restricted mobility did not dampen her zest for life. She hired a personal caregiver, Ms Rachel Rubio, for companionship and to "keep her out of trouble", and this bond grew strong from mutual love and respect. Patricia fully expected to return home from this last hospitalization, but instead, she has returned home to the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her brother Samuel "Bud" Bartley of Hampton, Virginia; her sister Alice Fauver; daughter "Ginger" Crisp of Fayetteville, Arkansas and daughter "Penny" Castruccio of Clarksville, Tennessee. She is survived by her brother Robert Bartley of Fort Worth; son Phillip Rawlins of San Antonio, grandchildren, Kathy Parker, Terri Hurst, Ann Brooke, James Castruccio and Stephanie Rawlins; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours at the Colonial Funeral Home on Kittyhawk Road, Universal City, Texas will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Army Residence Community (ARC), 7400 Crestway Drive, San Antonio, Texas, 78239, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery, plot X-1258, San Antonio, Texas, 78239, at2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to SAMRATX.org, ARC Kiwanis Club or USDAR.
Peace be with you.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019