Sister Mary Redempta, (formerly Sister Mary Leonita) Bradley, CDP, entered eternal life on July 19, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born November 24, 1930 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to John William and Mary Agnes (Schlecht) Bradley. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1951. She valued giving life to others through encouragement and compassion.

Sister Redempta earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Our Lady of the Lake University, a Master's in Theology from St. Mary's University, San Antonio, Texas and a Master's Certificate in Pastoral Ministry from Loyola Institute for Ministry, New Orleans, Louisiana. Sister Redempta taught for 16 years and was a Director of Religious Education for 25 years in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. She was a Pastoral Care Coordinator for the Congregation for five years.

A rosary and wake will be held on Tuesday. A Mass of Resurrection and burial will take place on Wednesday. All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.

