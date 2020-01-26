|
Mary Robledo went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving daughter, Sylvie, and friends, Esther and Elva Flores. Born Mary Robles to Rafael and Concepcion Castillo Robles on February 2, 1930 in Talpa, Texas, she was raised by her grandparents in San Angelo. Mary attended McKnight School of Nursing at the State Hospital in Carlsbad, TX for tuberculosis. In 1956 she became a registered nurse. She met her husband of 40 years, Mario Obledo, through a nursing school colleague. Her nursing career put him through law school. She helped formulate his career as an attorney and civil rights activist. They lived in San Antonio and Austin, Texas; San Francisco, Lexington, MA and Davis, CA. After separating from Mario and adding an "R" to her last name, her love of Texas led her back to San Antonio in 1978.
Her interest in politics never waned. She loved people and cultivated long-lasting friendships over her favorite meals at the original Teka Molino and Sea Island locations. Mentored by Mr. Arbetter, co-owner of Alamo Jewelry, Mary began a new career in retail. She later worked in sales at Frost Bros. and Saks Fifth Avenue. Working into her 70's, she enjoyed doing demos at Sam's Club, sharing food with others. She had a green thumb and loved watching the birds who visited her garden. Mary was very involved with her church, The Church of Blessed Sacrament, where she was a member of The Altar Society, sang in the choir, and enjoyed playing dominos as a member of Very Special People (VSP). She also attended The Grotto and found great pleasure every Thursday at the Jewish Community Center.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Rafael and Concepcion Castillo Robles; her sister, Carolina Gonzales and her brother, Alfredo Robles. Survived by her children Sylvie Obledo, Sybil Obledo, and Mario Obledo Jr., wife, Carla. Granddaughters Jerrica Garza, Mika Garza, Aja Garza and Andrea Obledo.
She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who ended every visit and phone conversation with a blessing and an "I love you." We will forever remember her grace, elegance and generosity. And we'll miss her humor, encouragement and friendship. Recitation of the Rosary will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30AM followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00AM At Church of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr. A reception will follow the mass in the Parish Hall Banquet Room.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The San Antonio Food Bank Stay well. God bless you. We love you. Thank you for being a part of her life. ~ Sylvie, Sybil, Mario Jr., Carla, Jerrica, Mika, Aja and Andrea