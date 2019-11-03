Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino
Santa Maria, TX
Mary Rose "Rosie" Ayala

Mary Rose "Rosie" Ayala Obituary

Mary Rose "Rosie" Ayala, a San Antonio native who raised dozens of children in addition to her own, died Oct. 26 in her home, in her sleep, after a long illness. She was 75.

An avid reader who never knew a yard sale or bingo game she didn't like, Ayala was married for 55 years to Richard Ayala Sr., her loyal caregiver during the last years of her life.

She is preceded in death by eight siblings: Vera, Arthur, David, Ester, Teresa and Jesse Felan, Helen Reneau and Della De Los Santos.

She is survived by her husband Richard; daughter Rosalie "Mootsie"; four sons, Richard "Jung," Robert (Yolanda), Roger (Jenny) and Raymond (Evonne); three siblings, George, Blanche and Chris Felan; 15 grandchildren, Ricardo, Tlaloc, Aurelio, Roger Jr. "Roo,"

Michael, Albert, Rebeca, Jacob, Raven, Phoebe, Ceasar, Alex, Raymond Jr., Jaimee and Andrew; and one great-grandchild, Bella.

A rosary is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Castillo Funeral Home, 520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive. Her funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 159 Camino Santa Maria.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
