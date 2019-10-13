Home

Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Mary Calvillo
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Mary Rose Calvillo Obituary

Mary Rose Calvillo born on August 16, 1940 passed away on October 5, 2019 at age 79. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cleto and Teressa Martinez and brothers, Rodolfo and Tony Martinez.

She is survived by her loving husband David Calvillo; daughter, Christi (Craig) Goldberg; son, David John (Lori) Calvillo; brothers, Robert (Rebecca) Martinez and Cleto Jr. (Elaine) Martinez; sister-in-law, Margaret Martinez; grandchildren, Alejandro, Analisa, Keefe and Sydney; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mary Rose was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and proud graduate of Fox Tech class of '59. She had a profound career as an LVN and O.R. technician for over 35 years.

The family would like to thank the staff of Embrace Hospice for their care and support.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16th from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Procession departs Hillcrest on Thursday, October 17th at 11:00 A.M. for Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. (Shelter #1)

Donations may be made in Mary Rose's name to: Capital of Texas Chapter .

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
